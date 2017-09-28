Kerala High Court stays arrest of Uber driver ‘beaten’ by women

According to Shafeeq, he was attacked by the trio in Kochi city last Thursday. According to Shafeeq, he was attacked by the trio in Kochi city last Thursday.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest of an Uber taxi driver in a case registered on a complaint lodged by three women passengers. While the women had alleged that he had abused them, the driver has said that the women had assaulted him, which was caught on a public CCTV camera.

The driver, Shafeeq Ismail, 32, moved the HC seeking quashing of the case registered against him under non-bailable offences.

According to Shafeeq, he was attacked by the trio in Kochi city last Thursday. The women got into Shafeeq’s cab — it was an Uber shared taxi, which carries up to four people — and reportedly wanted a male passenger, already in the car, to get off. Reminded that it was a shared taxi, the women allegedly pulled Shafeeq out of the cab and assaulted him.

The three were arrested but were charged with bailable offence, while Shafeeq was slapped with a non-bailable case “on a baseless complaint”, he told the court. “The CCTV footage at the junction, where I was attacked, is clear evidence of what happened. I was subjected to humiliation in public, and attacked,’’ he claimed.

Maradu police in Kochi said the non-bailable offence against Shafeeq was registered based on the trio’s complaint. The women had stated that he had tried to outrage their modesty, and thus he faced a non-bailable offence, a police official said. A probe is on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App