Kerala High Court stays arrest of Uber driver ‘beaten’ by women

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest of an Uber taxi driver in a case registered on a complaint lodged by three women passengers. While the women had alleged that he had abused them, the driver has said that the women had assaulted him, which was caught on a public CCTV camera.
The driver, Shafeeq Ismail, 32, moved the HC seeking quashing of the case registered against him under non-bailable offences.
According to Shafeeq, he was attacked by the trio in Kochi city last Thursday. The women got into Shafeeq’s cab — it was an Uber shared taxi, which carries up to four people — and reportedly wanted a male passenger, already in the car, to get off. Reminded that it was a shared taxi, the women allegedly pulled Shafeeq out of the cab and assaulted him.
The three were arrested but were charged with bailable offence, while Shafeeq was slapped with a non-bailable case “on a baseless complaint”, he told the court. “The CCTV footage at the junction, where I was attacked, is clear evidence of what happened. I was subjected to humiliation in public, and attacked,’’ he claimed.
Maradu police in Kochi said the non-bailable offence against Shafeeq was registered based on the trio’s complaint. The women had stated that he had tried to outrage their modesty, and thus he faced a non-bailable offence, a police official said. A probe is on.
