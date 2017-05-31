Kerala High Court says Centre’s notification doesn’t ban cattle slaughter

Disposing a PIL filed against the Centre’s move to ban the sale and purchase of animals for slaughter at cattle markets, the Kerela High Court on Wednesday observed that the new regulation doesn’t impose a complete ban on cattle slaughter. A division bench of the high court, hearing a PIL filed by the Youth Congress secretary, said there was no breach of citizen’s rights.
“The PIL does not stand, since the Centre’s regulation only bans sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. It has not banned cattle slaughter at all. Can’t the sale and slaughtering be done at home or other places? There is no breach of citizens’ rights here. Seems like people are raising objections without even reading the regulation,” the bench reportedly remarked.
The high court also reportedly expressed surprise at the Madras High Court’s stay order on the Centre’s recent notification. “If people had read the notification properly, there would not have been protests”, the court reportedly said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has decided to convene a meeting of all the chief ministers to discuss the Centre’s ban. Vijayan previously wrote to his counterparts appealing them to stand together.
“We want to call a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the issue relating to the ban,” Vijayan told reporters here after a Cabinet meeting. Indicating that the state government will challenge the notification in court, he added: “This has to be questioned legally as it is unconstitutional.”
After holding talks with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, the government has also decided to convene a special assembly session.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- May 31, 2017 at 3:49 pmi-d-i-o-c-y of the judge of HC is crystal clear - he is objecting to at par HC order of another state - LOL - it seems the litigation was filed only to discredit Madras HC order by sanghi agent of kerala HC he has no right to critisze another HC - what if tomarrow andhra HC - critisize Keral HC todays order seems b-l-o-o-d thirsty sanghi agents of law are up in armsReply
- May 31, 2017 at 3:43 pmkerala HC judge is surely namboodari brahmin or their agent - planted by RSS from nagpur - ban for slaughter anywhere including markets is u-n-c-o-n-s-t-i-t-u-i-t-i-o-n-a-l this judge is preparing grounds to check mate GREAT PINARAYI VIJAYAN- leader of SC/ST /minoritiesReply
- May 31, 2017 at 3:40 pmIt is unfortunate that people r biased n did not think it proper to read the notification before reacting .The beef feast is a part of this campaign.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 3:37 pmBut why sikular slaves and communist criminals should read any thing at all. They have the proprietary rights on opinions. Rest be ed.Reply
- May 31, 2017 at 3:28 pmSome sanity has prevailed! At last someone has read the notification in full.Reply
- Load More Comments