Kerala High Court says Centre’s notification doesn’t ban cattle slaughter

The Kerala high court also reportedly expressed surprise at the Madras High Court’s stay order on the Centre’s notification. (file photo) The Kerala high court also reportedly expressed surprise at the Madras High Court’s stay order on the Centre’s notification. (file photo)

Disposing a PIL filed against the Centre’s move to ban the sale and purchase of animals for slaughter at cattle markets, the Kerela High Court on Wednesday observed that the new regulation doesn’t impose a complete ban on cattle slaughter. A division bench of the high court, hearing a PIL filed by the Youth Congress secretary, said there was no breach of citizen’s rights.

“The PIL does not stand, since the Centre’s regulation only bans sale of cattle for slaughter in animal markets. It has not banned cattle slaughter at all. Can’t the sale and slaughtering be done at home or other places? There is no breach of citizens’ rights here. Seems like people are raising objections without even reading the regulation,” the bench reportedly remarked.

The high court also reportedly expressed surprise at the Madras High Court’s stay order on the Centre’s recent notification. “If people had read the notification properly, there would not have been protests”, the court reportedly said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has decided to convene a meeting of all the chief ministers to discuss the Centre’s ban. Vijayan previously wrote to his counterparts appealing them to stand together.

“We want to call a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the issue relating to the ban,” Vijayan told reporters here after a Cabinet meeting. Indicating that the state government will challenge the notification in court, he added: “This has to be questioned legally as it is unconstitutional.”

After holding talks with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, the government has also decided to convene a special assembly session.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd