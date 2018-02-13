Kerala: High Court notice to Cardinal, two priests

The petitioner has alleged that the deal led to the loss of the money, which originally belonged to the faithful. (Representational Image) The petitioner has alleged that the deal led to the loss of the money, which originally belonged to the faithful. (Representational Image)

The Kerala HC on Monday issued notices to Cardinal George Alencherry, two priests and a real estate broker in connection with an alleged scam in sale of properties of the archdiocese of Ernakulam.

The court acted upon a petition by Joshy Varghese, a layman from the archdiocese, who demanded police probe into “dubious” deals which had allegedly caused loss to the archdiocese. Apart from serving notices to the Alenchery, priests Joshy Puthuva and Sebastian Vadakkumpadan and real estate dealer Saju Varghese, the court asked the government to file an affidavit on February 28. The petitioner has alleged that the deal led to the loss of the money, which originally belonged to the faithful. Earlier, an advocate, who belongs to the archdiocese, had petitioned the police, seeking registration of a criminal case against the Cardinal and others. But, police haven’t acted upon it, claiming that there was little room to interfere in the issue.

