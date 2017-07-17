Kerala High Court accepts actor Dileep’s bail plea in actress abduction case, hearing on July 20

Two days after Angamali magisterial court refused to grant him bail, Kerala actor Dileep, under arrest for alleged conspiracy in abduction and assault of Malayalam actress, approached the Kerala High Court on Monday. The high court accepted his plea and posted the hearing for Thursday with the prosecution seeking time to study the case, reported PTI. The prosecution counsel said they have strong evidence against Dileep and will oppose the bail.
Despite the counsel’s plea for urgent hearing, the high court’s single bench refused to agree. Dileep, who faces the charges of criminal conspiracy in the kidnapping and sexual assault of the actress and also destruction of evidence in the case, pleaded innocence and said he had been framed in the case. He has been remanded in Aluva Sub jail till July, 25. The police have stated that if Dileep, who is involved in a crime that “shook the public conscience”, was released on bail it would be a bad message to society.
On June 29, the actor was interrogated for 11 hours by a police team led by ADGP B Sandhya. Meanwhile, the police are looking for Dileep’s manager Appunni and the main accused in the case, Pulsar Sunni, who has been on the run since Dileep’s arrest.
Dileep’s website hacked. Read
The popular Malayalam actress was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17. Six people, including Sunni, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
