Kerala HC stays gag order on case against Left leader’s son

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed an order issued by a lower court, which had prevented the media from discussing or reporting on a financial fraud case involving the son of a Left legislator.

Considering the petition moved by Malayala Manorama daily, a single-judge bench of Justice B Kamal Pasha said the order of the sub-court seemed to be illegal and was against constitutional mandate. The judge said the sub-court has no power to issue an order preventing the media from discussing a case.

The sub-court in Kollam had issued the order on February 3, acting on a petition moved by V Sreejith, son of Left legislator N Vijayan Pillai. Sreejith was facing a financial fraud case in Dubai for allegedly defaulting on repayment of Rs 10 crore to Jaas Tourism. Its director Rahul Krishna, from Alappuzha, was made the respondent in the case.

The same firm had moved a complaint against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy in Dubai on charges of defaulting on Rs 13 crore.

