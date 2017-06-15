Kerala HC quashes vigilance probe against Mohanlal, ex-minister

Kerala HC quashed a quick verification procedure ordered by a Vigilance Court against popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal. (Source: Wikimedia commons) Kerala HC quashed a quick verification procedure ordered by a Vigilance Court against popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal. (Source: Wikimedia commons)

The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed a quick verification procedure ordered by a Vigilance Court against popular Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former state forest Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and forest officials in a case related to alleged illegal possession of ivory tusks.

Justice Abraham Mathew set aside the order of Muvattupuzha Vigilance court which had directed the quick verification on a private complaint. According to the complaint, Mohanlal was found in illegal possession of two sets of elephant tusks at his home in Thevara in Ernakulam, Kochi during a search conducted by the income-tax authorities in 2011. The complainant had alleged that the actor had used his influence with the then forest minister to bury the case without any further investigation.

