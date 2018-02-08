Kerala HC: Plea seeks NIA probe into illegal granite quarrying

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into extensive granite quarrying at Mukkunnimala hill in Thiruvananthapuram district. (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/Representational) A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into extensive granite quarrying at Mukkunnimala hill in Thiruvananthapuram district. (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/Representational)

A petition has been filed in Kerala High Court seeking probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into extensive granite quarrying at Mukkunnimala hill in Thiruvananthapuram district, where the Air Force has a radar station and the Army an integrated firing range.

The court on Monday directed the Centre’s standing counsel to take instructions from the respondents: the Prime Minister’s Office, Defence Secretary, and the Southern Air Command.

In her petition, C Latha, an activist against illegal quarrying units on the hill, alleged that even Army and Air Force officials have maintained silence on mining going under their nose since 2013. The petitioner stated that she apprehends the “quarry mafia has a mole in Southern Command, which is helping them…”

The petitioner said the defence establishments are in danger due to indiscriminate quarrying. Huge quantities of banned substances are used as explosives, and any delay in curbing mining activity within 1 km radius of these defence installations is detrimental to the safety and security of critical equipment, the petition warns.

The petitioner wants the Centre to invoke relevant Sections of the Works of Defence Act by the Army and the Air Force by taking over the hill area from the state government.

Mukkunnimala hill has been an illegal mining zone for several years. Last year, the Mining and Geology Department recommended that land deeds issued to owners be cancelled, but mining has been going unabated in the region, believed to be with the connivance of politicians and officials.

