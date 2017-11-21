Kerala HC overrules I&B, says show S Durga at IFFI

S Durga is directed Sanal Sasidharan. S Durga is directed Sanal Sasidharan.

The Kerala High Court ordered on Tuesday that Malayalam film S Durga be screened at the ongoing international film festival in Goa, days after the Information & Broadcasting Ministry dropped the movie from the Indian Panorama section.

Acting upon a petition by S Durga director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, challenging the exclusion of his film from IFFI, a single-judge bench of Justice Vinod Chandran ordered that the certified version of the film be screened at the festival. I&B Ministry standing counsel C G Preetha said the government was considering challenging the order.

The ministry argued that the filmmakers had submitted an uncertified version of the film for the festival, and that in such a case, the film needed to get an exemption from the ministry, as per regulations. Since the makers of S Durga hadn’t obtained any such exemption from the ministry within the specified span, it said, the ministry couldn’t allow its screening at the festival. But the high court cleared its screening pointing out that the film had been certified by the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This certified version of the film could be screened at IFFI, which began on Monday, it said.

A delighted Sasisdharan, who is in Australia, hailed the court’s ruling as a victory of “cinema and democracy”, a PTI report said. He is attending the Asia Pacific Screen festival in Brisbane, where he has been nominated in the best director category for the film.

Sasidharan had approached the high court last week, seeking an interim order to direct IFFI organisers to include his film in the Indian Panorama section of the festival, and calling its exclusion “arbitrary”, “illegal” and “unjust”. He had argued that excluding his film deprived him of the opportunity to grow and develop as a filmmaker, and that this was against public interest as Indian audiences had been denied a chance to watch the acclaimed film. S Durga narrates the bitter experiences of a hitchhiking couple.

Sasidharan also argued that the I&B Ministry had vetoed a 13-member jury constituted as per the Indian Panorama regulations, which had selected S Durga for screening, and said the decision was taken without any notice to him and without assigning any reasons for the exclusion.

The ministry in turn argued that S Durga was not certified by the CBFC at the time of its submission for the festival. “The IFFI director submitted selected films in feature and non-feature categories of the Indian Panorama, wherein Malayalam feature film Sexy Durga was included. However, at the time of submission by the director, the film Sexy Durga was not certified by the CBFC and therefore the jury previewed the uncertified version of the film. The producer of the film intends to exhibit the uncensored version of Sexy Durga. As per section 5 E of Cinematograph Act, the film, in respect of which certificate has been granted, cannot be exhibited in a form other than the one in which it was certified. The same is a cognizable offence under section seven of the act,” a ministry statement said.

Festival jury chairperson Sujoy Ghosh and members Apurva Asrani and Gyan Correa had quit in protest against the dropping of S Durga and Marathi film Nude from the Panorama section.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App