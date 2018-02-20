Kerala HC lawyers tell Centre: Clear Justice Joseph’s elevation

Expressing “deep concern and anxiety” over the delay in acting over the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to appoint Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph as a Supreme Court judge, the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association passed a unanimous resolution and appealed the Central government to send his name to the President to expedite the appointment. The resolution says that the delay in ratifying his name is “sending wrong signals to the institution for judges being independent and fearless in the discharge of their Constitutional functions.”

In 2016, Justice Joseph had quashed the Centre’s order on President’s rule in Uttarakhand, a move that had left the government embarrassed. The association’s resolution commends Justice Joseph for his “integrity, honesty, knowledge in law and independence in discharge of his judicial functions”, and says that “such qualities cannot become a taboo for the appointment of anyone, as a judge”. The association underlined that the Centre has not acted on the Collegium’s recommendation even after “lapse of one month”.

