File report if temple tragedy probe should be handed to any other agency: Kerala High Court

More than 350 people were also injured, some with severe burns, in the incident. (Source: AP Photo) More than 350 people were also injured, some with severe burns, in the incident. (Source: AP Photo)

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Director General of Police to file a report on whether it was necessary to hand over to any other agency the probe into last year’s Puttingal fireworks tragedy at Kollam in which 111 people were killed. The order was issued by a division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, considering a suo motu proceeding as well as a Public Interest Litigation, seeking handing over of the investigation to the CBI.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The court also asked the DGP to examine whether supervision of higher officials is necessary to inquire into alleged meddling of certain persons in the matter of granting permission for fireworks, which ended in tragedy on April 10 last year at the temple.

More than 350 people were also injured, some with severe burns, in the incident.

The temple and at least 150 houses in the area of the temple were damaged by the blast.

The Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police is currently probing the case.