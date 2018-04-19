Kerala hartal violence: BJP seeks NIA probe

The hartal saw large-scale violence in the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod in north Kerala. The hartal saw large-scale violence in the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod in north Kerala.

Two days after a hartal call by anonymous messages on social media, especially WhatsApp, led to violence and arson in several areas of Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday sought a probe by the National Investigation Authority (NIA) into Monday’s incidents.

The hartal was called to protest the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. No political party or any other group, however, owned up to issuing the call. The hartal saw large-scale violence in the districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod in north Kerala.

According to reports from these districts, men protesting in support of the bandh allegedly vandalised shops and business establishments. Several police personnel were left injured following the violent protests.

On Wednesday, BJP’s state unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan said the assailants wanted to unleash communal violence in north Kerala. “Extremists have sneaked into ruling CPI(M),” he claimed. “So the NIA should probe into the violence that took place under the guise of hartal.”

BJP leaders and workers had earlier claimed that businesses owned by people from the Hindu community were particularly attacked.

On Wednesday, a police officer privy to details of the probe said they have identified several WhatsApp groups from which the hartal call was spread. “We have arrested more than 600 people in north Kerala districts —- 390 of them in Malappuram district. In Kannur district, 260 people have been arrested so far in connection with Monday’s violence,” the officer said.

Sources said while the men arrested owe allegiance to all political parties, most of them belong to radical Muslim outfit Popular Front of India or its political wing – the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

“A few WhatsApp groups identified in connection with the hartal have earlier been used to spread religious messages. Most WhatsApp groups created for spreading the hartal message have been found deleted. We have seized electronic devises used by admins of certain groups,’’ the officer said.

Following intelligence reports about fresh violence over the Kathua incident, the police on Wednesday clamped prohibitory orders in Kozhikode city, where Muslim groups, including SDPI, have called for a protest march on Thursday. Provocative messages against Sangh Parivar have reportedly been seen spread on WhatsApp groups that have called for Thursday’s Kozhikode march.

Prohibitory orders are already in place in the coastal areas of Malappuram, which saw violence and arson on Monday.

Welfare Party of India, the political front of the Jamaat-e-Islami, today deplored police action. “The police are hunting people from the minority community over hartal called on social media. It was quite natural to have such reactions against atrocities by the Sangh Parivar. But the CPI(M)-led Left Front government should stop hunting minorities,’’ party secretary Sajid Khalid said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App