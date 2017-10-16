Kerala hartal LIVE updates: Dawn-to-dusk shutdown in state, CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns protesters

Kerala hartal LIVE updates: Congress leader Ramesh Chennitala. (Source: File Photo) Kerala hartal LIVE updates: Congress leader Ramesh Chennitala. (Source: File Photo)

The United Democratic Front in Kerala has called for a statewide shutdown on Monday to protest against the central and state government’s ‘anti-people policies’ and the rising fuel prices. The hartal that has been called from 6 am will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

While, leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala has assured that the protest will be peaceful, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned of strict action against those disrupting normal life. “Stern action would be taken against those who force traders to down shutters or threaten people who report for work in offices. Necessary protection would be given to passenger buses to operate service. Police would strengthen patrolling, would keep a vigil at government offices and courts to ensure their normal functioning,’’ said an official communication from the CMO.

9.02 pm: Exams of Kerala University, MG University and Kannur University have been postponed in the wake of the protests.

8.50 am: Taking to Twitter, Vijayan said, “Will ensure security of public in the wake of hartal declared on 16.10.2017. State police chief directed to make necessary arrangements.” He also said that police patrolling will be strengthened and that smooth functioning of offices, court, and institutions will be ensured.

8.40 am: Milk delivery has been exempted from the strike.

8.30 am: A petition has been filed before the Kerala HC challenging the shutdown in the state today. The court has asked Chennithala to explain the reason behind the strike.

8.20 am: The government has warned the protesters to refrain from forcefully asking people to join the protests.

