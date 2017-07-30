Kerala bandh: BJP to protest against murder of RSS activist

The Bharatiya Janata Party called for a statewide shutdown in Kerala on Sunday to protest against the killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker allegedly by members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The worker, identified as 34-year-old E Rajesh, died in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after he was brutally attacked by four suspected youth wing activists of the CPI-M. Rajesh suffered serious injuries to his face, hands and legs. His left palm was also severed and thrown away, according to the state unit of BJP.
State BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran, who visited the hospital, told reporters that this was a result of state-sponsored violence. “The CPI-M led government has become a mute witness to the violence going on in the state capital district. Even our state party headquarters was attacked. But we exercised restraint. But now, we are left with no other option but to call for a statewide shutdown tomorrow (Sunday) to protest the killing (of Rajesh). The state government has not even called for a peace talk to resolve issues,” Rajasekheran said last night according to IANS.
CPI(M)M has, however, refuted the charges. “There were some local issues in the area and in this incident, the CPI-M has no role,” Thiruvananthapuram district CPI-M Secretary Anavoor Nagappan said in a statement last night.
Thiruvananthapuram has been witnessing a spate of violent clashes in the last two weeks with both the party workers clashing with each other every now and then. The attack on Saturday night comes days after the BJP state committee office was attacked by a group of CPI(M) workers. Post this, the residence of the son of CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was stoned. The police is maintaining a strict vigil in the area.
(With inputs from IANS)
- Jul 30, 2017 at 10:17 amDo the sikular donkey brigade have any plan for not in my name bs.Gandhi Nehru two idealistic fools are the cause of all mayhem from beginning this country suffering.One for allowing Muslims to remain in this country and other Nehru's too much adoption of policies from communist soviet union which prevail communist mindset among the gullible masses.A communist country never have any success in any country of world. Communism is equal distribution of poverty not wealth because most of the wealth remain with the most powerful party workers even though the peasant have to suffer.go through history.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 10:17 amCPM IRRESPONSIBLE ACTIONS MUST BUST BE RETALIATED EYE FOR EYE ROWDIES ARE CPM CPI CPML GOONS RSS BE BRAVE BECOME TERROR GROUP CPM GOVT CLOSE THEIR EYES USELESS KERALA GOVT VPM CONGRESS GOONDAS PARTYReply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 9:54 amIs opposition going to raise this lynching in Parliament? or is it that people from only one religion qualifies in that criteria?Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 9:38 amCommunists are violent, blood-thirsty people. Communism is a pathway to authoritarianism and dictatorship. These people need to be stopped, they are a menace to democracy in India.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 9:34 amHow long it will go on the killing of Hindu leaders in Kerala by communists devil.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 10:21 amFasr cpm to be banned anti indians dictators most useless party see bengsl kerala no development rowdism only people are terrorised raise a army oy people to wipe out this terror goonsReply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 9:30 amThe RSS guy who got killed, his links with terrorist organizations should also be probed. As Kerala was the most educated, least crime and peaceful state. Now these kind of guys are trying to spread anarchy.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 10:06 amSayed, Kerala has sent the most number of ISIS cadres to fight in Mosul. It seems to be biggest export from Kerala. As for your education, PhD in Kerala is equivalent to 12th year in most parts of India except in Bihar. Maybe murder is not a crime in Kerala but in rest of India it is a crime.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 10:25 amYou as a Muslim as it suppose from your name should not support communism as it is a Jewish conspiracy as from karl marx to trotoski all are Jewish redicals.They wanted to gain power over Soviet czars by mass uprising but after gaining power they killed millions of peasents,poor people whoever against their ideology. That Jewish conspiracy still killing people world over.But you need some head hit to dug deep.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 9:19 amWhy are killing of Hindus is so rampant in non BJP ruled states like Kerela and Bengal? Is this the policy of scularism being followed there?Reply
