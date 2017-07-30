Kerala RSS activist murder: Rajnath Singh expresses concern over ‘political violence’; eight suspects held

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state including the rise in cases of political violence. Rajnath Singh also urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the situation is normalised soon and that action is taken against the culprits.
“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinrayi Vijayan today regarding the recent incidents of political violence in the state. I have expressed my concern with the law and order situation in the state of Kerala. Political violence is unacceptable in a democracy. I expect that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously,” the Home Minister tweeted.
His remarks come a day after the murder of an RSS activist in Thiruvanathapuram. Eight suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the case by the police.
Read: Kerala bandh: BJP to protest against murder of RSS activist. Click here
However, the state unit of BJP, which alleged that CPI (M) activists were behind the murder, announced a statewide shutdown on Sunday. “The CPI-M led government has become a mute witness to the violence going on in the state capital district. Even our state party headquarters was attacked. But we exercised restraint. But now, we are left with no other option but to call for a statewide shutdown tomorrow (Sunday) to protest the killing (of Rajesh). The state government has not even called for a peace talk to resolve issues,” State BJP President Kummanem Rajasekheran was quoted as saying.
CPI (M) has, however, denied any wrongdoing. “There were some local issues in the area and in this incident, the CPI-M has no role,” Thiruvananthapuram district CPI-M Secretary Anavoor Nagappan said in a statement last night.
E. Rajesh, who was a “Karyavahak” attached to the RSS unit, was attacked by four suspected youth wing activists of the CPI-M. Rajesh suffered severe injuries and his left palm was also severed and thrown away, according to the BJP. He was rushed to a private hospital where he later succumbed to injuries.
City police is maintaining a strict vigil and has extended prohibitory orders for three more days till August 2. The police has also banned processions in the state capital in order to clamp down on the increasing violent clashes between both the parties. The orders were first issued after BJP’s state committee office was stoned and the house of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri was attacked earlier this week.
The State Police Chief said, the Police forces have been instructed to strictly deal with any attempt to create violence and adequate force have been deployed in all sensitive spots. He also appealed to social media users to restrain themselves from spreading rumours and provocative messages, which would attract legal action.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:34 pmWe had enough of this Hijda Home minister who is the most incompetent leader in BJP. Will Modiji show the the courage to throw this hijda out of ministry and save the nation? Ever since he took charge of Home ministry , we have only violence,killing and blood shed thru out the country. Kashmir is burining , Bengal and Kerala are converted into another Kashmir by TMC and CPM goons and college campus are converted into anti national and anti social goons safest resorts. Modiji please throw this hijda from ministry immediately to save our nation from total anarchy. This wants to be in good books of Mamta and Pinaryi vijayan the criminals turned CM of Bengal and Kerala and innocent party workers are sacrificied daily . In Kerala daily RSS or BJP workers are murderedd by CPM goons and even with massive majority in centre if BJP cannot suppress CPM goondaism then Kerala will be another kashmir . It is an SOS to Modiji to immediately sack Rajnath Bhaiayya and save the nation.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:24 pmplease avoid a negative reporting about political killing in kerala. There are a lot good news from Kerala to report instead such a negative news. Nothing gain by reporting such things. Please please avoid such reporting. I am not siding any political party. There are a lot of good news and good developments happening there. Please report such thing.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:23 pm'#not in my name'group is now silent so is the 'award wapsi' group. These PR agents of ISIS are now enjoying the brutality terrorist who are outstated fron Iraq and Syria and found a safe heaven in '100 litterate' and 'highest gender ratio' boastering land called Kerala.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:19 pm"brought to justice expeditiously" may mean a wait of ten years or more since the judicial system in India does not function as it should. The Hashimpura killings took 28 years to decide that all accused were innocent even though 44 villagers were killed. "Expeditiously" in India has an entirely different meaning.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:19 pmCommunists do not believe in Democracy and in Opposition. If they cannot oppose the idea of opposition politically then they remove them physically. Ask the communists who is the opposition leader or opposition party in so called communist ruled countries.. In China, Russia, or Cuba.. you will not find one in open.. they will be in jail or in under ground...Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:30 pmMr Nair u know the problem was continuation of fight between these two parties which was started by RSS when they attacked one cpm leader's house when there were only women N kids .. I condemn killing but still It started by RSS as per my knowledge . I don't support both parties violence in politics thoughReply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:10 pmHindus can die in this country. This Khadi Ninda union HM should quit if he has an iota of shame and love for the country left.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 1:09 pmno more "not in my name"? i guess if u don't belong to a certain religion then no one gives a f u ck whether u live or die.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 12:59 pmWhat about the arrests for RSS culprits who killed innocent citizens for nothing.......Reply
- Load More Comments