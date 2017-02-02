Kerala Govt to launch e-payment system in Registration Department

Moving forward to introduce cashless transactions in government services, CPI(M)-led LDF Government in Kerala today decided to implement e-payment system in the Registration Department to accept registration fee. A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accorded sanction for the e-payment system, an official release said in Thiruvananthpuram.

As a pilot project, it would be implemented in five sub-registrar offices including in Chala, Sasthamangalam, Pattam, Tiruvalla and Nemom–all in the state capital, it said. On other Cabinet decisions, the release said it also sanctioned Rs five lakh to Jeevan, a nine-year-old boy hailing from Malayinkeezhu near Thiruvanathpuram, for his bone marrow transplant surgery.