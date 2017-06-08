Kerala govt to convene special one-day cabinet to discuss Center’s slaughter ban

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a special one-day cabinet session Thursday to discuss the Centre’s decision to implement a ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at livestock markets. The Kerala government plans to approach the Supreme Court and call for a meeting including all chief ministers to fight the ban. Vijayan said that the issue of restrictions on cattle slaughter does not fall within Parliament’s legislative powers.

“It rests with the powers of the state governments. That is why cow slaughter ban prevails in certain states and the same does not exist in other states,” he said.

The CPI(M) led LDF government in Kerala was the first to oppose the notification, holding that “it is an infringement of the state’s right and went against federal principles”. Vijayan had earlier written a strong letter to his counterparts across the country on the new Central law, which he said was a covert attempt to usurp the powers of the state legislature under the guise of a Central Act.

The Kerala High Court Wednesday declined to stay the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 (Rules) that ban the sale of cattle for slaughter in livestock markets.

Several other petitions were filed, including one by Congress MLA Haibi Eden, against the Centre’s cattle ban, is in front of the Kerala High Court which argue that the subject of animal markets come under the state list. The petitions say that the decision is aimed at breaking religious amity in society.

