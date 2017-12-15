Kerala govt seeks report from medical college on students’ complaint

Kerala government on Friday sought a report from a state run medical college hospital here on a complaint by a section of students that some lecturers had asked boys and girls not to sit together in classrooms. Health Minister K K Shylaja today said a report has been sought from the medical college hospital here.

A press release quoted her as saying that the complaint of the students would be examined. Medical College Principal Thomas Mathew said none had questioned boys and girls sitting next to each other in the classes.

A teacher only questioned 13 to 14 of them sitting in a small lecture hall on a bench meant for about seven to eight students.

“The medical College is a campus with progressive thinking and studies are held without any gender discrimination,” the release quoted him as having said.

Mathew said the issue also figured in the Parents Teachers Association meeting, where most of them did not favour students sitting jampacked.

