Kerala govt rejects DGP Senkumar’s order

T P Senkumar. (File Photo) T P Senkumar. (File Photo)

The Kerala government on Friday rejected state police chief T P Senkumar’s order transferring a staffer from the police headquarters. Senkumar had removed junior superintendent V N Kumari Beena from his confidential section after he was reinstated as director general of police (law and order) last week.

Beena, who was appointed a month after the CPM came to power in June last year, had petitioned the additional chief secretary (home) against the transfer order, calling it premature. She said that her transfer violated government orders. Beena alleged Senkumar was behaving with vengeance as she had not “disclosed” details about certain files pertaining to a law student’s murder and a temple fire tragedy under the Right to Information Act.

The government had argued in the Supreme Court that Senkumar was removed in May 2016 for his failure in handling the murder case and temple fire tragedy. He was reinstated after a legal battle. The apex court had pulled up the government for removing him unfairly last year. Sources close to Senkumar said that Beena had moved against the seniormost IPS officer in the state with the backing of the ruling party and a section of officials at the police headquarters. The government had appointed its confidants at the headquarters before reinstating Senkumar. This was seen as an attempt to clip Senkumar’s wings.

“A DGP has every right to pick up an officer at the confidential section. Now, the DGP is forced to accept a person as confidential staff in whom he has lost trust,’’ a source said. In his reply to the home secretary, Senkumar had reported that Beena was removed for dereliction of duty. She had not moved a petition from Left legislator Karat Razak that he was facing threat to his life. After Senkumar assumed office last week, he processed the petition for further action.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now