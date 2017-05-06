Kerala govt reinstates TP Senkumar

T P Senkumar T P Senkumar

The CPM government in Kerala on Friday reinstated seniormost IPS officer T P Senkumar as DGP (law and order). The incumbent, Loknath Behera, was appointed director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court sought a reply from the state chief secretary on a contempt plea moved by Senkumar over the delay in reinstating him as DGP, as ordered by the apex court last week. Senkumar had alleged that Chief Secretary Nalini Netto was behind the delay.

Senkumar, who was appointed to the post by the previous Congress government in 2015, was shunted out after the CPM-led government assumed office last year. Before moving the Supreme Court, Senkumar had moved the Central Administrative Tribunal and the high court against the government action, but did not get any reprieve.

Senkumar will superannuate on June 30.

While Law Minister A K Balan said the Supreme Court verdict was not a setback for the government, senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran said the episode was a lesson for the government. “It is a severe setback. The advisers of the CM have nothing to lose. Only the LDF will suffer. The court costs should be levied on the advisers,’’ he said.

The apex court imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on the Kerala government, which had filed a separate application seeking clarifications on the April 24 judgment on Senkumar.

Before reinstating Senkumar, the government effected a major reshuffle in the police headquarters as well as the middle level of the force. Additional DGP Tomin J Thachankery was made ADGP (Headquarters) after transferring the incumbent Anil Kant as ADGP in Vigilance. The government also transferred 100 deputy police superintendents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now