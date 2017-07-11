Kerala govt plans to open rehabilitation centers for stray dogs

Senior counsel V Giri, informed the Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices DipaK Misra and M M Shantanagoudar that the state has the jurisdiction and power to implement its own policies. Senior counsel V Giri, informed the Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices DipaK Misra and M M Shantanagoudar that the state has the jurisdiction and power to implement its own policies.

In order to keep check on rising instances of dog bites in the state, Kerala’s CPM-led government told the Supreme Court on Monday that it is planning to implement the policy decision to open dog rehabilitation zoos in all the 14 districts, a report in Times of India said. As per the report, the move has been opposed by the Centre, Animal Welfare Board and NGOs who want Kerala government to follow Animal Birth Control (Drugs) Rules to sterilise the stray dogs.

Senior counsel V Giri, who appeared for the state, informed the Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices Dipak Misra and M M Shantanagoudar that the state has the jurisdiction and power to implement its own policies. The implementation of policy will require each district panchayat to acquire 2-3 acres of agricultural land which will used for fencing to create rehabilitation centers for stray dogs, the state counsel further told the bench as per the report.

The move has come at a time when many states are working towards creating cow shelters. The court told the state government that it will take decision on legal framework to curb the increase on rising stray dogs on September 15 and further asked the state government to take all possible measures to prevent dog bites, the newspaper report said.

