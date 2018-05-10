Kerala govt offers surrender package for Maoists

Special incentives would be given to Maoists who surrender modern weapons. Maoists laying down an AK-47 would get Rs 25,000. (Representational Image) Special incentives would be given to Maoists who surrender modern weapons. Maoists laying down an AK-47 would get Rs 25,000. (Representational Image)

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a surrender-cum-rehabilitation package for Maoists operating in the state. The cabinet has ratified the package, which is aimed at reducing Maoist influence and ensuring job opportunities for those who surrender. The scheme would be tailored in a way to keep away Maoists who strategically surrender to only pocket the benefits of the scheme.

An official communication after the cabinet meeting said the Maoists have been listed under three categories depending on their role and designation in the organisation. The government has offered different benefits for each category of Maoists wishing to surrender.

Top ranking Maoists would be given Rs 5 lakh in installments, those who want to pursue their education would be given Rs 15,000 and those who want to lead a married life would get Rs 25,000. Those who want skill development training would be given a maximum of Rs 10,000 for three months. Maoists in the second and third category would get Rs 3 lakh each.

Special incentives would be given to Maoists who surrender modern weapons. Maoists laying down an AK-47 would get Rs 25,000, an official communication said.

