Kerala govt not acting against ‘dangerous trend’ of love jihad: CM Yogi Adityanath

"Love jihad is a dangerous trend. The Kerala government has not taken effective steps to check it. The Supreme Court has already passed an order on it and the NIA is investigating it," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

By: PTI | Published:October 4, 2017 7:02 pm
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Left-led Kerala government of not taking adequate steps to check a “dangerous trend” like ‘love jihad’. He was responding to a question on a case in the Supreme Court involving marriage of a Muslim man with a Hindu woman who had converted to Islam before tying the nuptial knot.

The apex court had on August 16 directed the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to probe whether there was a wider pattern of ‘love jihad’ in the matter. The couple belong to Kerala.

Several Hindutva groups have alleged a conspiracy behind cases of marriage between Muslim men and Hindu women, and have termed the trend as ‘love jihad’. “Love jihad is a dangerous trend. The Kerala government has not taken effective steps to check it. The Supreme Court has already passed an order on it and the NIA is investigating it,” Adityanath, one of the Hindutva faces of the party, told reporters in Kannur district of Kerala.

