Kerala govt gives Rs 10 lakh relief to Tamil Nadu accident victim’s family

The Kerala government Wednesday declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the Tamil Nadu man, a road accident victim who died after five hospitals denied him treatment.

Murugan, 46, from Tirunelveli, had met with an accident near Kollam a week ago, but hospitals refused to admit him on flimsy grounds. He died in an ambulance after a seven-hour battle for life.

The issue triggered widespread protests in Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan had tendered an apology on behalf of the state to Murugan’s family. On Wednesday, Murugan’s family met Vijayan, seeking support. Subsequently, the Cabinet decided to give Rs 10 lakh to his family.

