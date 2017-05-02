Kerala govt committed to implementing SC order on DGP issue: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government on Tuesday asserted that it was committed to implementing the Supreme Court order to reinstate senior IPS Officer T P Senkumar as DGP (Law and Order) of the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated this in the assembly while replying to a notice for an adjournment motion on the Senkumar case moved by Congress-led UDF Opposition. “The state government received legal opinion of the Advocate General in the matter on Monday and would take appropriate decision after examining all issues,” Vijayan said.

Attacking the ruling CPI-M-led LDF on the issue, the UDF alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the implementation of the Apex Court order due to its “false pride”. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala charged that LDF was setting a “wrong precedence in the administration” by delaying the reinstatement of Senkumar. The situation in the state was that “nobody knows who is the DGP of the state,” he said.

Technically, Senkumar has become the DGP in the place of Loknath Bhera following the court order, he pointed out. Denying the Opposition charge, Vijayan said it has started the process of implementing the order on the day of the verdict itself.

He said the matter was before the court and it was not proper to go into details of the case. Seeking notice for the motion, M Ummer (IUML) alleged that Senkumar was shifted from the post of the DGP due to political pressure from the ruling CPI-M. Later, the Opposition members including the lone BJP MLA O Rajagopal staged a walkout in protest against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan’s refusal to allow a debate on the matter.

The Supreme Court had on April 24 ordered reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the ruling LDF government “unfairly” and “arbitrarily”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now