Kerala Govt attacked over remission of prisoners

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government on Thursday came under fire from the Opposition over the inclusion of murder convicts in the list of prisoners recommended by the Jail Department for remission. A Malayalam portal disclosed that 11 persons convicted for the murder of CPM rebel T P Chandrasekharan; beedi tycoon Mohammed Nisham, who had killed a security guard with his luxury vehicle; and supari killer Om Prakash were among the 1,911 prisoners recommended by the department for remission.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the government was letting off criminals while law and order in the state was already in a shambles. The UDF will meet the Governor on the issue, he said in Malappuram.

BJP leader M T Ramesh also accused the LDF government of trying to “help criminals”.

DGP (Prisons) R Sreelekha said people were confused between remission and release. “The jail department has prepared the list as per norms. Granting remission doesn’t mean that a prisoner will be released soon. The remission may be for a few days only.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now