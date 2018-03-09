Kerala govt asks authorities to stop ‘human blood’ ritual

Taking a strong note of a proposed ritual to bathe idol of a goddess in human blood, Kerala Temple Affairs Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday directed the authorities to prevent it.

The Sree Vidwari Vaidhyanatha temple, at Vithura, announced that as part of its two-week festival, commencing on March 11, the idol of Goddess Kali would be bathed in human blood for 12 days.

A notice issued by the temple authorities said the ritual, which include collection of blood from devotees and bathing of the idol in human blood, would be held during the evenings along with deep aradhana (lighting of oil lamps) at the temple.

Surendran said the district administration and police in Thiruvananthapuram (rural) had been directed to prevent the attempts to revive the primitive ritual.

“Kerala has abandoned the practices of human and animal sacrifices during the period of reformation. People should come forward to prevent this rituals at any cost,” he said.

Temple chief priest A Manikandan said he was aware of the government directive. “The rituals has been in vogue in the temple for several decades. But, we began to announce the rituals of bathing the idol with human blood only last year… If the government is against the practice, we are willing to stop it,” he said.

