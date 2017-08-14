Kerala Governor P Sathasivam calls for empowering weaker sections

Kerala Governor Justice (retd) P Sathasivam. (File Photo) Kerala Governor Justice (retd) P Sathasivam. (File Photo)

Kerala Governor Justice (Rtd) P Sathasivam on Monday called for making welfare policies more inclusive so as to empower weaker sections and to ensure true freedom reaches every citizen.

Wishing people on the eve of Independence Day, he said, “what we celebrate now is not just freedom, but a harmonious blend of diversities which unites everyone as a nation surging ahead as a global power. While our advances in the scientific, social, technological and economic spheres strengthen our faith in the future progress of India, let us also work towards making our policies more inclusive so as to truly empower our weaker sections,” he said.

It is through such empowerment and social justice that the essence of true freedom reaches every citizen and strengthens the nation further, the Governor said in the message.

Sathasivam also said people of the country are duty-bound to uphold the highest standards of democratic tradition and honour the sacrifice of the hundreds of known and unsung patriots who lost their lives in the struggle for independence.

