Kerala government to set up Ayurveda, cultural centres in the capital

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo) Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo)

The Kerala government is planning to set up an Ayurveda centre in Delhi and convert the Travancore House, a heritage royal building in the heart of Lutyens’ Zone, into a cultural centre. The move is aimed at showcasing the state’s culture and tradition in the national capital. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the chief secretary to submit suggestions regarding the project after looking into legal aspects. The state government also plans to renovate Kerala House in Delhi.

The decisions were arrived at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, Tourism Secretary V Venu and Resident Commissioner Vishwas Mehta. The estimated cost of the projects is Rs 200 crore. Vijayan has asked officials to submit detailed project reports.

According to the plan, the Ayurveda treatment centre would come up at a plot in Kapurthala. The Travancore House, located on about 20 acres of land, would be converted into a cultural centre with a convention centre and an office complex.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now