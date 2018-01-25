Kerala government to amend law to prevent blackmailing   

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

The CPI(M) led-LDF government in Kerala has decided to make amendments in the section 292 of the IPC so as to strictly prevent blackmailing of a person by spreading obscene materials. The cabinet approved a draft bill in this regard, an official release from the Chief Minister’s office said at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. It was proposed to amend the IPC section 292 so as to strictly prevent blackmailing. Necessary changes in the criminal rules would be brought in tune with the amendment, the release said.

There are provisions in the IPC to take action against publication of obscene materials, but provisions are inadequate to prevent blackmailing the release said. Kerala High Court had earlier directed the state government to consider the amendments in IPC in this regard while disposing a public interest petition in 2009. Tamil Nadu and Odisha have already brought out similar amendments in the IPC, the release said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App