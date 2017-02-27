RSS plans stir against Kerala government

An RSS front, Lokadhikar Manch, will launch on March 1 a nationwide stir against the “murderous violence” of the Left government in Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Representational Image) An RSS front, Lokadhikar Manch, will launch on March 1 a nationwide stir against the “murderous violence” of the Left government in Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Representational Image)

An RSS front, Lokadhikar Manch, will launch on March 1 a nationwide stir against the “murderous violence” of the Left government in Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Addressing a press conference here, RSS All-India Sahprachar Pramukh J Nandkumar said, “The Marxist goons have unleashed unprecedented violence in the eight months after coming to power in Kerala, killing 18 political adversaries belonging to different organisations, 12 of them from the RSS and Sangh Parivar. Chief Minister Vijayan, being the home minister of the state, has also unleashed police against political adversaries. We are going to protest against this on March 1 at 150 places across the country to draw attention to the Fascist ways of the Vijayan government.”