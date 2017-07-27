Free sanitary napkins for school girls as part of Kerala govt, HLL initiative

Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath launching HLL Vendigo machine as part of District Panchayath’s ‘Manasa plus’ project. District Panchayath President VK Madhu, District Panchayath Vice President, Adv Shailaja Begum and HLL Marketing Director Dr Babu Thomas are also seen (Files). Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath launching HLL Vendigo machine as part of District Panchayath’s ‘Manasa plus’ project. District Panchayath President VK Madhu, District Panchayath Vice President, Adv Shailaja Begum and HLL Marketing Director Dr Babu Thomas are also seen (Files).

In a bid to promote healthy menstruation practices, HLL Lifecare Ltd, along with the state government, has launched a project titled ‘She-Pad’ in government schools across Kerala to distribute sanitary napkins called ‘Happy Days’. The project will be started by mid-August.

Under this project, free sanitary napkins will be distributed, as well as booklets containing information on the subject to raise awareness, to school girls from class six to 12 of government and government-aided schools. “More than one lakh students and teachers will benefit from the ‘She Pad’ project,” said HLL chairperson and MD RP Khandelwal. It will also include an awareness camp for boys to help create a healthy mindset on menstruation, to be conducted in schools.

The project was launched two months ago, but could not take off at the time owing to technical roadblocks. “We have completed all formalities now and the project is ready for implementation,” Khandelwal said.

The project will be funded jointly by 106 local self-governing bodies, which have pooled in Rs 1.5 crore towards the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation Ltd.

A trial run of ‘She-Pad’ was initiated in 110 government schools in Thiruvananthapuram and 623 in Kozhikode, which received a positive response.

The ‘Happy Days’ sanitary napkins are manufactured at the HLL at the company’s Kanagala factory in Belgaum. It confirms to standards set by the Kerala Medical Service Corporation as well as Bureau of Indian Standards. The factory produces around 400 million napkins each month.

The machine which dispenses the sanitary napkins is called ‘Vendigo’, which was launched in November last year and is installed in almost 4,000 institutions. This was part of a project called Manasa Plus, one of the eight initiatives launched by the state government. It was inaugurated by Kerala Education Minister Prof C Raveendranath.

The vending machines, which also have an incinerator installed to take care of the disposal of the used napkins in an environment friendly way, were initially installed in 150 schools.

