Kerala government announces surrender-cum-rehabilitation package for Maoists

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

The CPI(M)-led-LDF government in Kerala on Wednesday announced a surrender-cum-rehabilitation package for Maoists operating in the state as part of its attempts to bring them back to mainstream society.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved the package, which will ensure employment, housing and education for those who are ready to give up maoist activities. The core objective of the package is to free those who come under the influence of extremist ideology and to ensure that they do not return to the ultras’ way of life. However, those who surrender only to gain benefits under the package would be kept away, an official release said here.

Based on their position and role in the outfit, extremists have been categorised into three groups and the benefits would be varied according to it, it said. Those belonging to the top committee of the outfit, would come under category A and would get Rs five lakh on surrendering. An amount of Rs 15,000 would be given to those who want to continue their studies and Rs 25,000 for those who wish to get married, it said. Those who want vocational employment training would get Rs 10,000 for up to three months.

Maoist activists, who come under Category 2A and 2B, would get Rs three lakh each, the release said, adding, the amount in all three categories would be given as instalments. Special incentives would be given for those who surrender their weapons to police, the release said. For example, one would get Rs 25,000 while surrendering an AK 47 to police, it said. A direction was also given to provide housing facilities for the homeless by including them under any of the housing schemes of the government, the release added.

Chief Minister Vijayan had recently said in the assembly that maoist presence had been noticed in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Palakkad and Kannur, all northern districts of the state. Kerala had also asked the Centre to include the maoist affected districts in the ‘Security Related Expenditure Scheme’ to tackle left wing extremism.

Two maoists were killed in police encounter in Nilambur forest region of Malappuram in November 2016 after the LDF government came to power.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App