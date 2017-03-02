Kerala government announces Rs 10 lakh to soldier’s family

Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of army jawan M J Sreejith who was among three soldiers killed in a militant attack in Kashmir last month. (Representational Image) Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of army jawan M J Sreejith who was among three soldiers killed in a militant attack in Kashmir last month. (Representational Image)

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of army jawan M J Sreejith who was among three soldiers killed in a militant attack in Kashmir last month. The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also decided to provide a government job to Sreeja, the sister of the slain soldier.

Three soldiers and a woman were killed and five army personnel injured as militants ambushed an army convoy in Sopian district in Kashmir on February 23.