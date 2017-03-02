Latest news
  • Kerala government announces Rs 10 lakh to soldier’s family

Kerala government announces Rs 10 lakh to soldier’s family

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to provide a government job to Sreeja, the sister of the slain soldier.

By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:March 2, 2017 12:30 am
Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala actress molestation, Kerala actress abduction, Kerala news, Congress, CPI, Communist, Kochi, SIT, Pulsar Suni, India news, Indian Express Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of army jawan M J Sreejith who was among three soldiers killed in a militant attack in Kashmir last month. (Representational Image)

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the mother of army jawan M J Sreejith who was among three soldiers killed in a militant attack in Kashmir last month. The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, also decided to provide a government job to Sreeja, the sister of the slain soldier.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Three soldiers and a woman were killed and five army personnel injured as militants ambushed an army convoy in Sopian district in Kashmir on February 23.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 01: Latest News