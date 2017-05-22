Kerala ‘godman’ shifted to special cell in hospital

The ‘sanyasi’ whose genitals were chopped off by a woman he allegedly tried to rape two days ago has been shifted to a special cell at the government medical college here, police said today. Gangeshananda Theerthapada, alias Hariswami, was shifted to a “police cell” at the hospital after a magistrate remanded him in custody till June 3, they said.

The 54-year-old accused, who suffered critical injuries in the private parts and underwent an emergency surgery after the woman attacked him with a knife, is now recovering, police said.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old law student, who defended herself from the rape bid, has been shifted to the state-run Nirbhaya home here.

She had told police that she had been raped by the man, who claims to be a ‘sanyasi’, for the last six years and she was forced to take the extreme step after he tried to repeat the offence once again on the night of May 19.

Hariswami, known to the girl’s family, had been frequenting her house in Pettah in the city for several years to perform ‘pujas’ aimed at bringing “relief” to her paralysed and bed-ridden father, police said, quoting the victim.

During those visits over the last six years, the accused would allegedly rape the girl, whenever he found a chance, according to the police.

A case had been registered against him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) as well as IPC 376 (punishment for rape).

City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar said the woman’s parents had alleged that the man had cheated them of money to the tune of several lakhs of rupees.

“But they are yet to give any written complaint in this regard. So, no action has been taken so far”, he said.

Asked about media reports stating that the mother was aware of the attacks on her daughter, Kumar said the young woman had not given any statements against her mother to police so far.

He also dismissed reports that the mother had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

