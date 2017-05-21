Kerala woman nearly severs godman’s penis; Shashi Tharoor says she should have rang police

“There is something gratifying about such swift justice but she would have better taken the matter to the police rather than taking the law into her own hands,” Tharoor said. “There is something gratifying about such swift justice but she would have better taken the matter to the police rather than taking the law into her own hands,” Tharoor said.

A day after a Kerala woman almost severed the penis of a godman for sexually abusing her, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said she should have reported the matter to the police instead of taking the law into her own hands. Speaking with News18, Tharoor said: “There is something gratifying about such swift justice but she would have better taken the matter to the police rather than taking the law into her own hands. I sympathise with her, as most people would. But we need a society where justice prevails, not one where every individual seeks it with a knife in her hand.”

The woman claimed that she was subjected to repeated sexual abuse by the accused, Gangesanantha Teerthapadar, who has links with an umbrella organisation of Sangh Parivar outfits. The 23-year-old law student attacked Teerthapadar with a knife as he was preparing to sexually abuse her at her home in Thiruvananthapuram. She immediately rang the police, who rushed the godman to the hospital. Teerthapadar told the police he had inflicted the injury upon himself, “as it (the organ) was of no use for him”.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the girl’s “courageous step”. “It (the woman’s action) was a courageous step. No doubt about it. Since she has taken the action, what is left for us is to give support for her,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Arul R B Krishna said there was no particular provocation for the woman to act on Friday night — “She had taken the decision to chop off the genitals of the swami much earlier. It was executed yesterday.”

Police charged the swami with rape and under various sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the exploitation had began when the victim was still a minor. On Saturday evening, police recorded the swami’s arrest. He will be produced before a court once he is discharged from hospital.

