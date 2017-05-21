Kerala woman nearly severs godman’s penis; Shashi Tharoor says she should have rang police

A day after a Kerala woman almost severed the penis of a godman for sexually abusing her, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said she should have reported the matter to the police instead of taking the law into her own hands. Speaking with News18, Tharoor said: “There is something gratifying about such swift justice but she would have better taken the matter to the police rather than taking the law into her own hands. I sympathise with her, as most people would. But we need a society where justice prevails, not one where every individual seeks it with a knife in her hand.”
The woman claimed that she was subjected to repeated sexual abuse by the accused, Gangesanantha Teerthapadar, who has links with an umbrella organisation of Sangh Parivar outfits. The 23-year-old law student attacked Teerthapadar with a knife as he was preparing to sexually abuse her at her home in Thiruvananthapuram. She immediately rang the police, who rushed the godman to the hospital. Teerthapadar told the police he had inflicted the injury upon himself, “as it (the organ) was of no use for him”.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the girl’s “courageous step”. “It (the woman’s action) was a courageous step. No doubt about it. Since she has taken the action, what is left for us is to give support for her,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Arul R B Krishna said there was no particular provocation for the woman to act on Friday night — “She had taken the decision to chop off the genitals of the swami much earlier. It was executed yesterday.”
Police charged the swami with rape and under various sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the exploitation had began when the victim was still a minor. On Saturday evening, police recorded the swami’s arrest. He will be produced before a court once he is discharged from hospital.
- May 21, 2017 at 1:53 pmMr. Tharoor are you worried that you are going to have same Fate.Reply
- May 21, 2017 at 1:47 pmI think honourable tharoor should be corrected to some extend what he said is correct nobody should take law into their hands true (but if (law ) it is not there what do you do )tharoor may be a jesus follower but some may be abrham follower who said eye for eye and hand for hand you should understand he was also a law maker what about other great people who said to destroy your enemy ruthlessly.So what should you understand keep the law at its highest.is it not a fact that criminals are ru the roost if that is the case how can you say law is there look at he ratio atrocities to retaliationReply
- May 21, 2017 at 1:47 pmWhat Sawami did is absolutely wrong and what what the young woman did is also not justifiable. The grotesque statements of the Chief Minister and the police is unfounded in acivilised society. Imagine everyone running around with knife and guns to carryout justice for themselves! "O people! We are on this earth for a short period of time. Let's leave this earth in better state for generations to come. " Majority of Indians' heart bleeding due to lawlessness which is getting a root in the society and some politicians and officials are exploiting.Reply
- May 21, 2017 at 1:42 pmMr. Tharoor is right. she should called police. Police will arrest him. court will give bail. culprint will come and threaten to the victim. victim will forcefully withdraw the case and Culprit will be free to rape another one. This the drama going on in India.Reply
- May 21, 2017 at 1:26 pmMr. Tharoor please note the words of Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Arul R B Krishna " there was no particular provocation for the woman to act on Friday night — “She had taken the decision to chop off the genitals of the swami much earlier. It was executed yesterday.” This irresponsible comments along with its intention to divert the investigation away from the cruelty to women should be noted. These kind of policemen together with the religious fanatics and the vulchars in black coat will ever get this girl justice? What you said is an idealistic society, but what is ground reality is shocking. Its not only the responsibility of the govt. the people should come out and start the next freedom struggle where by these kind of thugs irrespective of where they belongs to - religion, dept, political party or gender, should be targeted. I hope you take an initiative from your state and let the old guards of your party follow the steps.Reply
- May 21, 2017 at 1:25 pmThis is Marxist democracy with liberal policy. Whatever they say is rule of law.Reply
