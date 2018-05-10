NEET: Girl student lodges police complaint against observer’s ‘inappropriate stare’

As per official sources, police have initiated the investigation into the matter and are trying to contact the students who had appeared for the test in the same school. (Picture for representational purpose) As per official sources, police have initiated the investigation into the matter and are trying to contact the students who had appeared for the test in the same school. (Picture for representational purpose)

A girl student appearing for NEET examination on May 6 has lodged a police complaint against an external observer of the exam accusing him of staring at her inappropriately, PTI reported. The alleged incident took place during NEET examination in Palakkad, Kerala. The police have registered a case under IPC section 509 (eveteasing by word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the accused and initiated the investigations.

According to PTI, the student who appeared for the National Eligiblity-cum-Entrance Test conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the Lion’s school at Koppa, had to remove her brassieres along with some other girls as it contained metal hook before writing the test.

The complainant alleged that she was unable to concentrate on her exams as the male external observer continued to stare at her ‘inappropriately’. “The invigilator came and stood before her several times. He did not look at her face.. but at her chest. she tried to cover herself with the question paper,” the complainant’s sister said.

She added, “My sister was mentally tensed. The invigilator came near her two to three times.. she found it difficult to write the exam properly, she was uncomfortable.”

As per official sources, police have initiated the investigation into the matter and are trying to contact the students who had appeared for the test in the same school. “We are trying to speak to more witnesses who appeared for the test in the school. We are trying to get the list of other students who wrote the test in this school,” the sources said.

Meanwhile, CBSE’s regional officer here, Tarun Kumar while speaking to PTI said that the board is yet to receive any complaint in this regard. Commenting on the police complaint, Kumar said, “We are enquiring and a report is expected by next week.”

Another controversy had triggered last year after a girl student from Kannur complained that she was compelled to remove her inner wear to appear for the test. More than one lakh students had appeared for the test from Kerala this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd