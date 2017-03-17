Kerala girl found hanging 2 months ago was sexually assaulted: Cops

A 10-year-old girl found hanging at her house in Kerala’s Kollam district two months ago was sexually assaulted, police said on Thursday. Nine people, including the girl’s mother, grandfather and a few neighbours, have been taken into custody to ascertain whether she was murdered. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged lapses in police probe into the incident that was reported on January 15. The case was initially registered as that of unnatural death. “The autopsy report has revealed that she was sexually assaulted. Action has been taken against the erring police officials,’’ Vijayan told the state assembly.

Kollam rural SP S Sureendran said that the girl’s family was not cooperating. “So far, they have not answered doubts about the girl’s death. The girl was staying with her mother. But she is not willing to disclose things related to the daughter’s death.’’

The girl stayed with her mother and grandfather, who has faced criminal cases, while her father lived separately. The girl’s brother had allegedly committed suicide a few years back. His body was founding hanging at the house. But no probe was carried out to ascertain whether the boy was murdered or not.

The girl’s father was accused of harassing his elder daughter, now aged 12. A source said that the complaint against him was withdrawn after it threatened his government job.

Separately, a girl’s 51-year-old uncle was arrested for sexually abusing her in Thiruvananthapuram. The abuse was revealed when teachers questioned the 15-year-old about her poor performance in exams.

