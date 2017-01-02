Kerala: Four killed after bus rams into car, bike

At least four people were killed after a bus rammed into a car and bike in Kerala’s Kochi in wee hours on Monday. (Source: Express Photo) At least four people were killed after a bus rammed into a car and bike in Kerala’s Kochi in wee hours on Monday. (Source: Express Photo)

At least four people were killed after a bus rammed into a car and bike in Kerala’s Kochi in wee hours. The untoward incident took place on Varappuzha bridge when a bus collided with a car and a bike at around 2 a.m. on Monday.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The deceased have been identified as Akshay, Jijisha, Harisankar and Kiran. Harisankar and his son Kiran were the ones who were riding the bike while Akshay and Jijisha, students of Cochin University of Science and Technology were sitting in the car.