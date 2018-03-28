Kerala former radio jockey hacked to death, friend injured

Police were looking into Rajesh’s business dealings to ascertain the reason behind the murder. Police were looking into Rajesh’s business dealings to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

A former radio jockey and folk singer was hacked to death early on Tuesday inside his studio in Thiruvananthapuram’s Madavur. Rajesh alias Rasikan Rajesh, 36, who worked as a RJ with a private FM, and his friend Kuttan were attacked by a four-member gang after they had returned to Rajesh’s studio around 1.30pm after a stage show, police said. While Rajesh was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital by locals. Kuttan sustained serious injuries in the attack, police said.

They said the gang had come in a car and fled after hacking the youths. Attingal Deputy Police Superintendent Anil Kumar said police were looking into Rajesh’s business dealings to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

