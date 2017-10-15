Kerala finance minister backs Sitaram Yechury view on alliance issue

Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Issac Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Issac

As the CPM central committee on Saturday began discussing the issue of the party’s electoral line in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Issac is learnt to have argued that if the party is not seen to be in the forefront of attempts to overthrow the Narendra Modi government, then it will lose faith among minorities in Kerala.

Issac’s argument strengthens the line taken by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury that while there should be no electoral understanding with the Congress, the party should seek cooperation of all non-Left parties to oust the Modi government. The Prakash Karat faction argues there can be cooperation with all non-Congress parties. Issac is learnt to have argued that the main opponent should be BJP and the goal should be to overthrow it from power.

“How can there be no cooperation at all with the Congress. There can be no electoral alliance… but for instance… the NCP is with the Left in Kerala but is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra …similarly, DMK will have an electoral understanding with Congress in Tamil Nadu. What will we do there? We have seen the machinations of the BJP in Tamil Nadu… what position will we take to defeat the BJP in Tamil Nadu… how can we say we will not cooperate with the DMK since it is in alliance with the Congress…it is impractical,” a senior CPM leader said.

The political line worked out by the CPM in 2015 stated that the “main direction of our attack should be against the BJP when it is in power but this cannot mean having an electoral understanding with the Congress”.

Yechury is learnt to be of the view that since the BJP is on the ascendant, the situation has changed and this line will have to be nuanced. He has given a note elaborating his argument and the central committee is discussing the draft of the political resolution approved by the Karat faction dominated politburo and Yechury’s note. The central committee after the discussion will finalise the draft political resolution.

