Kerala film industry stalemate over

Actor Dileep — theatre owner, producer and distributor — had taken the initiative to float a new outfit for producers and theatre owners. Actor Dileep — theatre owner, producer and distributor — had taken the initiative to float a new outfit for producers and theatre owners.

Ending the month-long stalemate in Malayalam film industry, Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation, which represents 350 ‘A’-class release centres, called off its agitation on Saturday. Cracks in the federation’s move for a new film organisation, and the producers’ decision to release films in theatres in remote areas, forced the federation to call off the agitation, which had stalled release of new Malayalam films in theatres.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The federation had started the agitation demanding that theatre owners be given half the collection instead of dividing it 60:40 between producers and theatre owners. The release of four Malayalam films was delayed due to the agitation, causing a reported loss of Rs 20 crore to producers and distributors.

What forced the federation to withdraw the agitation was the decision by producers to release new films in ‘B’ and ‘C’ class theatres, bypassing ‘A’ class theatres owned by federation members. Moreover, nearly 70 theatres belonging to the federation decided to show new Malayalam films since Friday, which led to cracks in the federation leadership.

Actor Dileep — theatre owner, producer and distributor — had taken the initiative to float a new outfit for producers and theatre owners. “Issues will be sorted out through discussions,” he said. On Friday, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had warned exhibitors’ federation to end the agitation if they wanted to hold a discussion with the government on issues in the industry.