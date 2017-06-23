Kerala: Fake notes found at BJP leaders’ house

Kerala High Court, Centre Kerala HC, Kerala HC demonetised notes, demonetisation, india news, latest news, indian express Kerala High Court, Centre Kerala HC, Kerala HC demonetised notes, demonetisation, india news, latest news, indian express

Police on Thursday recovered fake notes and a currency-minting machine from the house of two BJP leaders — both brothers — in Thrissur district. Police arrested one of the brothers, while the other managed to flee during the raid.

Police said fake currency in the denominations of Rs 500, Rs 2,000, Rs 100 and Rs 50 worth Rs 1.37 lakh were seized from the house of BJP leaders Eracheri Rajesh and his brother Rakesh, both hailing from Mathilakam in Thrissur district.

Rajesh is a local leader of BJP youth wing Yuva Morcha, while Rakesh is the secretary of BJP’s OBC morcha in Kaipamangalam.

Police said they have raided the house of the brothers following complaints that Rajesh was lending money at exorbitant interest rates. The loan lenders allegedly circulated the fake notes through hands of customers. ENS

