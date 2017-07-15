Latest News
  • Kerala ex-DGP booked for anti-minority remarks

Kerala ex-DGP booked for anti-minority remarks

Senkumar, who retired last month, was booked under Section 153 (A) of IPC (promoting communal enmity between religious groups), a non-bailable offence.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:July 15, 2017 5:52 am
T P Senkumar, T P Senkumar remarks on miniorities, T P Senkumar remarks on Islam, T P Senkumar remarks on muslims, P K Kunhalikutty, indian express news  According to sources, the police acted upon half a dozen complaints from Muslim organisations, which wanted a case to be registered against Senkumar.
Top News

Police on Friday booked ex-DGP T P Senkumar for allegedly making statements against a minority community in an interview to online publication Samakalika Malayalam.

Senkumar, who retired last month, was booked under Section 153 (A) of IPC (promoting communal enmity between religious groups), a non-bailable offence. According to sources, the police acted upon half a dozen complaints from Muslim organisations, which wanted a case to be registered against Senkumar.

DGP Loknath Behera handed over the complaints to ADGP (Crime) Nitin Agarwal, who in turn sought legal opinion from Prosecution Director-General Manjeri Sreedharan Nair.

The prosecution advised the police that a case could be registered. Apart from Senkumar, the online publication will also face a case. Senkumar had last week been invited to join the BJP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. L
    Lovely
    Jul 15, 2017 at 6:12 am
    There are thousands who posted hate comments about Hindus. They were rewarded and awarded.
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 15: Latest News