Kerala ex-DGP booked for anti-minority remarks

Police on Friday booked ex-DGP T P Senkumar for allegedly making statements against a minority community in an interview to online publication Samakalika Malayalam.

Senkumar, who retired last month, was booked under Section 153 (A) of IPC (promoting communal enmity between religious groups), a non-bailable offence. According to sources, the police acted upon half a dozen complaints from Muslim organisations, which wanted a case to be registered against Senkumar.

DGP Loknath Behera handed over the complaints to ADGP (Crime) Nitin Agarwal, who in turn sought legal opinion from Prosecution Director-General Manjeri Sreedharan Nair.

The prosecution advised the police that a case could be registered. Apart from Senkumar, the online publication will also face a case. Senkumar had last week been invited to join the BJP.

