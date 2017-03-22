Kerala engg student suicide: Jishnu’s mother seeks probe into judge’s ties with accused

Jishnu Pranoy, the first-year engineering student who was found hanging in a hostel room in Kerala (Courtesy: Facebook) Jishnu Pranoy, the first-year engineering student who was found hanging in a hostel room in Kerala (Courtesy: Facebook)

The mother of an engineering student, who killed himself after alleged torture by members of the management of his college, has petitioned the Kerala High Court Chief Justice against a judge hearing a bail plea of Nehru Group of Institutions chairperson P Krishnadas, an accused in the case. In her petition to Justice Navniti Prasad Singh Tuesday, Jishnu Pranoy’s mother K P Mahija has sought a probe into the relations between high court judge Abraham Mathew and Krishnadas. She has submitted over half-a-dozen photographs of the judge attending events hosted by Krishndas at the college.

Jishnu was found dead on the campus of the Thrissur-based college two months ago. On Monday, Krishnadas and four others from a law college under the Nehru Group were arrested in a separate case pertaining to alleged torture of a law student. Justice Mathew, hearing an anticipatory bail plea by Krishnadas, questioned why police had slapped non-bailable offences on him. The judge also expressed displeasure over his arrest.

According to police, Krishnadas and the others had tortured law student Shaheer Shoukkathali after he complained against “illegal” fee collection. Shoukkathali was allegedly tortured days before Jishnu was allegedly targeted after being accused of malpractice in an exam.

