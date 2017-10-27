Kerala Education Minister Raveendranath had RSS background, alleges Congress MLA

An official in Raveendranath’s office told IndianExpress.com that the minister does not intend to respond to such allegations on Facebook or any medium. (Source: Facebook photo) An official in Raveendranath’s office told IndianExpress.com that the minister does not intend to respond to such allegations on Facebook or any medium. (Source: Facebook photo)

A Congress MLA has alleged that Kerala Education Minister and CPM leader C Raveendranath was a member of the RSS during his childhood and had even submitted a nomination for the post of chairman of the students union at a college as a candidate of the RSS-student wing ABVP.

“During his childhood, he was a member of the Cheranallur RSS shakha. During his student years at the St Thomas College in Thrissur, where former CM EMS Namboodiripad also studied, he submitted nomination for the chairman post as a candidate of the ABVP. If all this is true, what’s left to see?” said Congress MLA from Wadakkanchery, Anil Akkara in a Facebook post.

An official in Raveendranath’s office told IndianExpress.com that the minister does not intend to respond to such allegations on Facebook or any medium. The minister has never indulged himself in such controversies, he said.

Akkara’s Facebook post comes at a time when there are allegations that the education wing of the RSS distributed some books in government schools in which historical facts were portrayed incorrectly. There was also the controversy regarding a circular from the Centre asking schools in the state to celebrate the birth centenary of Jan Sangh leader Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The CPM-led government clarified that it had not put out any such orders.

Raveendranath, a three-time MLA from Pudukkad constituency in Thrissur district, is a first-timer in the cabinet headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His bio on the government website said he retired as a chemistry professor at the St Thomas College and ‘was active in Kerala Shastra Sahithya Parishad and AKPCTA during his academic life.’

