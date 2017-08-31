Kerala: Driver drags Dileep’s wife into actress assault case

Pulsar Suni claims Kavya Madhavan used to give him money Pulsar Suni claims Kavya Madhavan used to give him money

Malayali actor Dileep’s driver, arrested for the abduction and sexual abuse of an actress, on Wednesday alleged that the actor’s wife Kavya Madhavan was also involved in the case.

The driver, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni, had earlier spoken of the involvement of a “madam” in the case.

When Sunil was about to be produced in a court in Kochi on in connection with another alleged abduction bid reported in 2012, reporters from TV channels asked him about the involvement of the “madam”. “Kavya is my madam. I had already stated Kavya’s name. I am a liar and why (media) should you hear the confession of a liar,” he told reporters.

Dileep married Kavya, also an actress, last year after divorcing his first wife and actress Manju Warrier. The police probe had found Dileep had enmity towards the actress, who was attacked, on the assumption that she was instrumental in disclosing his affair with Kavya.

While rejecting the bail application of Dileep in the High Court, the prosecution had stated that Sunil, who is the first accused in the case, had worked as a driver for Kavya also. A police probe has revealed that Sunil had gone to Kavya’s boutique, Lakshya, after the assault on the actress.

Sunil had told the police that the mobile phone used to record the sexual assault on the actress was dropped at the boutique. Sunil was also paid an advance amount at the boutique, police sources alleged. CCTV footage had ascertained the visit of Sunil to the boutique. The police raided the boutique but could not find the mobile phone used in the crime.

The police questioned Kavya in connection with the case but Ernakulam Police Superintendent (Rural) A V George on Wednesday said the police were not aware about Sunil’s disclosure to the media.

