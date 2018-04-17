Kerala doctors end strike, out-patient time extended

Government doctors in Kerala launched an indefinite stir on April 13, protesting the suspension of a doctor at a health centre at Palakkad and extension of out-patient (OP) time. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar) Government doctors in Kerala launched an indefinite stir on April 13, protesting the suspension of a doctor at a health centre at Palakkad and extension of out-patient (OP) time. (Illustration: Subrata Dhar)

Government doctors in Kerala, who were on an indefinite strike since the past four days, withdrew there stir tonight after discussions with state Health Minister K K Shylaja. The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), which was spearheading the agitation, has agreed to call off the strike and extend out-patient (OP) time in state-run hospitals till 6 pm, the minister said. They have also agreed to give their full support to the ‘Ardram Mission’ where three doctors will be appointed in each family health centre, she said.

The minister said alternate arrangements would be made when doctors go on leave and reserve team of doctors would-be prepared.The ‘Ardram Mission’ envisages basic facilities to all hospitals in the state and making government health centres patient-friendly.On the KGMOA’s plea to revoke the suspension of a doctor, she said if he submits an apology, the request can be considered.

The government had suspended a doctor at a health centre in Palakkad for refusing to attend work following the increase in OP timings. The government had this morning hardened its stand, saying action would be taken if the strike is not withdrawn. Later in the evening, the KGMOA submitted letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Heath Minister expressing that they were ready for discussions.

Letters in this regard were handed over to the private secretaries of the Vijayan and Shylaja, shortly, after which the government called the KGMOA for talks. Earlier in the day, Shylaja had described the strike as illegal and had warned that the government would be forced to take action against the striking doctors.

The doctors had launched the indefinite stir on April 13 protesting the extension of (OP) time in government hospitals.The services of post-graduate doctors and house surgeons were used by the government to attend to patients coming to the OPs during the stir, officials said. Doctors in medical college-cum-hospitals were not part of the strike. In Wayanad, family members of a 62-year-old tribal woman, who had come to the district hospital for treatment yesterday and died this morning at her home, alleged proper treatment was not provided due to the strike.

CPI(M) workers had taken out a march to the hospital alleging that the striking doctors were responsible for her death and demanded action. However, KGMOA, secretary, Dr Jitesh V said she was suffering from a respiratory infection and she was given medicines and sent back home yesterday. She died at her home, he said.

The body was brought to the hospital today and the association has suggested that autopsy be performed to find out if there was any negligence.The Kerala Human Rights Commission (KHRC) had also asked the government to take immediate steps to resolve the issue as it was the common people who were facing hardships.

