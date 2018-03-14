Kerala on alert after warning of depression over Arabian Sea

The Kerala government, criticised for its alleged late response to Ockhi, has already taken emergency measures, sending SOS messages to the coast to prevent fishermen from going out to sea. (IMD) The Kerala government, criticised for its alleged late response to Ockhi, has already taken emergency measures, sending SOS messages to the coast to prevent fishermen from going out to sea. (IMD)

The depression over Southeast Arabian sea is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression near southern Kerala coast during next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Heavy rain and thundershower are expected over parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the next 48 hours.

With the sea condition likely to be rough over Comorin-Maldives area and adjoining sea areas during next 36 hours, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said fishermen had been warned about the weather condition. “Warnings have been issued that under no circumstances should fishermen venture out into the sea till March 15,” Vijayan told the reporters on Tuesday.

The Kerala government had also issued directives to officials on Tuesday preparing for any emergency. Kerala CM Vijayan asked Chief Secretary Paul Antony to take stock of the present situation after the Met office’s warning.

Squally wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over Comorin area and along and off south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts during the next 36 hours and along and off Kerala coast in subsequent 24 hours.

The depression comes months after Ochki cyclone hit the coasts of the state, neighbouring Tamil Nadu and union territory of Lakshadweep in November-December 2017, claiming the lives of several fishermen and leaving many missing. The Kerala government had then faced the ire of fishermen over handling of the situation. The BJP had also charged the LDF government with failing to protect its fishermen “despite early warning” about the cyclone.

