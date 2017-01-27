Kerala: Crude bombs hurled at RSS offices, BJP calls for shutdown

Latest News
In response, the Bhartiya Janata Party has called for a shutdown in protest.

January 27, 2017
In yet another case of political violence in Kerala, crude bombs were hurled at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s offices in Naruvamoodu and Mattannur regions of the state on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a shutdown in protest.

Significantly, the latest attack comes hours after a bomb was hurled near CPI(M) leader’s public meeting venue at Kannur, a traditional hotbed of CPM-RSS clashes. According to police, one person was injured in the attack.

