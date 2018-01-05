Kerala CPM praises Kim Jong-un’s ‘anti-US stand’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File/AP Photo) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File/AP Photo)

The CPM in Kerala has praised North Korean autocrat Kim Jong-un for taking a “strong anti-American stand”. Addressing the party’s district conferences in Kottayam and Kozhikode, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appreciated North Korea’s resistance to “US imperialism”.

Speaking about how imperialism and neo-liberal policies had affected life in many parts of the world, Vijayan said in Kozhikode, “North Korea is a country that has adopted a strong anti-American stand. Due to this policy, America has been exerting strong pressure on North Korea. However, that country (North Korea) could effectively resist the US pressure.”

In Kottayam, Balakrishnan said the US has been trying to eliminate a country (North Korea) which is on the path of socialism. “To stifle North Korea, the US has been supplying arms to South Korea. The US does not allow North Korea to implement a socialist process. The US does not want to see North Korea, which is rich in minerals, to emerge as an economic force,” he said.

